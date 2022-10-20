Turkey's CRC imports down 7.2 percent in January-August

Thursday, 20 October 2022 11:51:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 22.9 percent month on month to 73,984 mt, down 39.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $79.26 million, decreasing by 22.8 percent compared to July and down 41.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-August period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 486,766 metric tons, down 7.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $514.09 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 170,893 mt, down 20.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 110,141 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2022 January-August 2021 Change (%) August 2022 August 2021 Change (%) Russia 170,893 214,493 -20.33 24,975 18,501 34.99 South Korea 110,141 51,953 112.00 5,714 7,545 -24.27 China 100,160 173,382 -42.23 33,396 83,768 -60.13 India 20,021 - - - - - Kazakhstan 18,812 - - 4,625 - - Netherlands 18,377 20,030 -8.25 2,140 3,003 -28.74 Romania 11,661 8,783 32.77 249 1,943 -87.18 Belgium 10,019 14,562 -31.20 1,050 2,022 -48.07 Italy 4,501 6,583 -31.63 - 1,103 - France 3,897 1,904 104.67 191 291 -34.36

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below: