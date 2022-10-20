﻿
Turkey's CRC imports down 7.2 percent in January-August

Thursday, 20 October 2022 11:51:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In August this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 22.9 percent month on month to 73,984 mt, down 39.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $79.26 million, decreasing by 22.8 percent compared to July and down 41.0 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-August period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 486,766 metric tons, down 7.2 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $514.09 million, increasing by 12.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 170,893 mt, down 20.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 110,141 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-August are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-August 2022

January-August 2021

Change (%)

August 2022

August 2021

Change (%)

Russia

170,893

214,493

-20.33

24,975

18,501

34.99

South Korea

110,141

51,953

112.00

5,714

7,545

-24.27

China

100,160

173,382

-42.23

33,396

83,768

-60.13

India

20,021

-

-

-

-

-

Kazakhstan

18,812

-

-

4,625

-

-

Netherlands

18,377

20,030

-8.25

2,140

3,003

-28.74

Romania

11,661

8,783

32.77

249

1,943

-87.18

Belgium

10,019

14,562

-31.20

1,050

2,022

-48.07

Italy

4,501

6,583

-31.63

-

1,103

-

France

3,897

1,904

104.67

191

291

-34.36

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-August can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: CRS Crc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

