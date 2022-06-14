Turkey's CRC imports down 10.6 percent in January-April

In April this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 14.5 percent month on month to 50,211 mt, down 36.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $52.96 million, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to March and down 11.1 percent year on year.
Meanwhile, in January-April period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 210,900 metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $219.47 million, increasing by 30.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.
In the first four months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 102,731 mt, down 25.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 25,814 mt.
Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-April are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January-April 2022
|
January-April 2021
|
Change (%)
|
April 2022
|
April 2021
|
Change (%)
|
Russia
|
102,731
|
138,250
|
-25.69
|
23,966
|
27,839
|
-13.91
|
South Korea
|
25,814
|
15,258
|
69.18
|
5,928
|
8,282
|
-28.42
|
China
|
23,480
|
37,652
|
-37.64
|
7,773
|
31,977
|
-75.69
|
India
|
15,914
|
-
|
-
|
4,360
|
-
|
-
|
Netherlands
|
9,559
|
12,659
|
-24.49
|
2,373
|
3,155
|
-24.79
|
Romania
|
7,959
|
2,246
|
254.36
|
1,223
|
1,003
|
21.93
|
Kazakhstan
|
5,640
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
5,153
|
5,938
|
-13.22
|
1,938
|
1,700
|
14.00
|
France
|
2,369
|
864
|
174.19
|
555
|
132
|
320.45
|
Germany
|
2,001
|
1,099
|
82.07
|
246
|
194
|
26.80
Turkey's CRC import sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below: