Turkey's CRC imports down 10.6 percent in January-April

Tuesday, 14 June 2022 14:08:10 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In April this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 14.5 percent month on month to 50,211 mt, down 36.0 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $52.96 million, decreasing by 8.8 percent compared to March and down 11.1 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-April period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 210,900 metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $219.47 million, increasing by 30.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first four months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 102,731 mt, down 25.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 25,814 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-April are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-April 2022 January-April 2021 Change (%) April 2022 April 2021 Change (%) Russia 102,731 138,250 -25.69 23,966 27,839 -13.91 South Korea 25,814 15,258 69.18 5,928 8,282 -28.42 China 23,480 37,652 -37.64 7,773 31,977 -75.69 India 15,914 - - 4,360 - - Netherlands 9,559 12,659 -24.49 2,373 3,155 -24.79 Romania 7,959 2,246 254.36 1,223 1,003 21.93 Kazakhstan 5,640 - - - - - Belgium 5,153 5,938 -13.22 1,938 1,700 14.00 France 2,369 864 174.19 555 132 320.45 Germany 2,001 1,099 82.07 246 194 26.80

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-April can be seen in the graph below: