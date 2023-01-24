﻿
English
Turkey’s CRC imports down 13.4 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 11:35:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In November last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 0.1 percent month on month and by 49.4 percent year on year to 36,949 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $30.15 million, decreasing by 11.5 percent compared to October and by 63.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 638,397 metric tons, down 13.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $653.35 million, falling by 6.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 277,354 mt, down 5.23 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey’s CRC imports from China totaled 125,035 mt.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-November 2022

January-November 2021

Change (%)

November 2022

November 2021

Change (%)

Russia

277,354

292,656

-5.23

30,072

32,908

-8.62

China

125,035

249,582

-49.90

-

21,265

­-

South Korea

114,277

81,975

39.40

819

8,104

-89.89

Netherlands

22,505

24,814

-9.31

1,028

1,713

-39.99

India

20,167

826

2341.53

-

545

-

Kazakhstan

18,813

5,168

264.03

-

2,256

-

Romania

14,156

10,601

33.53

1,618

150

978.67

Belgium

13,059

18,701

-30.17

755

1,412

-46.53

France

4,682

3,347

39.89

397

302

31.46

Italy

4,502

8,246

-45.40

-

830

-

Turkey’s CRC import sources in January-November can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

