Turkey’s CRC imports down 13.4 percent in January-November

Tuesday, 24 January 2023 11:35:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In November last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports declined by 0.1 percent month on month and by 49.4 percent year on year to 36,949 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $30.15 million, decreasing by 11.5 percent compared to October and by 63.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-November period of last year, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 638,397 metric tons, down 13.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $653.35 million, falling by 6.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 277,354 mt, down 5.23 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey’s CRC imports from China totaled 125,035 mt.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in January-November are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-November 2022 January-November 2021 Change (%) November 2022 November 2021 Change (%) Russia 277,354 292,656 -5.23 30,072 32,908 -8.62 China 125,035 249,582 -49.90 - 21,265 ­- South Korea 114,277 81,975 39.40 819 8,104 -89.89 Netherlands 22,505 24,814 -9.31 1,028 1,713 -39.99 India 20,167 826 2341.53 - 545 - Kazakhstan 18,813 5,168 264.03 - 2,256 - Romania 14,156 10,601 33.53 1,618 150 978.67 Belgium 13,059 18,701 -30.17 755 1,412 -46.53 France 4,682 3,347 39.89 397 302 31.46 Italy 4,502 8,246 -45.40 - 830 -

Turkey’s CRC import sources in January-November can be seen in the graph below: