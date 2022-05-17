﻿
Turkey's CRC imports up 2.1 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:12:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In March this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 7.2 percent month on month to 58,757 mt, up 21.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $58.09 million, increasing by 0.8 percent compared to February and up 62.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-March period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 160,687 metric tons, up 2.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $166.51 million, increasing by 53.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first three months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 78,766 mt, down 28.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 19,886 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-March are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-March 2022

January-March 2021

Change (%)

March 2022

March 2021

Change (%)

Russia

78,766

110,411

-28.66

25,981

31,960

-18.71

South Korea

19,886

6,976

185.06

8,922

2,119

321.05

China

15,708

5,675

176.79

2,484

2,957

-16.00

India

11,555

-

-

11,554

-

-

Netherlands

7,186

9,504

-24.39

3,281

3,034

8.14

Romania

6,735

1,243

441.83

1,705

102

1571.57

Kazakhstan

5,640

-

-

-

-

-

Belgium

3,216

4,238

-24.12

1,455

1,050

38.57

Ukraine

1,990

10,400

-80.87

-

4,413

-

France

1,814

732

147.81

781

181

331.49

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below:


