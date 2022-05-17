Turkey's CRC imports up 2.1 percent in January-March

Tuesday, 17 May 2022 12:12:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In March this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 7.2 percent month on month to 58,757 mt, up 21.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $58.09 million, increasing by 0.8 percent compared to February and up 62.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-March period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 160,687 metric tons, up 2.1 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $166.51 million, increasing by 53.7 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first three months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 78,766 mt, down 28.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 19,886 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-March are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-March 2022 January-March 2021 Change (%) March 2022 March 2021 Change (%) Russia 78,766 110,411 -28.66 25,981 31,960 -18.71 South Korea 19,886 6,976 185.06 8,922 2,119 321.05 China 15,708 5,675 176.79 2,484 2,957 -16.00 India 11,555 - - 11,554 - - Netherlands 7,186 9,504 -24.39 3,281 3,034 8.14 Romania 6,735 1,243 441.83 1,705 102 1571.57 Kazakhstan 5,640 - - - - - Belgium 3,216 4,238 -24.12 1,455 1,050 38.57 Ukraine 1,990 10,400 -80.87 - 4,413 - France 1,814 732 147.81 781 181 331.49

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-March can be seen in the graph below: