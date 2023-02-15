﻿
Turkey's CRC imports down 13.5 percent in 2022

Wednesday, 15 February 2023 12:02:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In December last year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 31.3 percent month on month and declined by 15.0 percent year on year to 48,506 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $38.81 million, increasing by 28.7 percent compared to November and falling by 37.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in 2022, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 687,574 metric tons, down 13.5 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $692.16 million, falling by 8.7 percent compared to 2021.

In the given year, Russia ranked first among Turkey’s CRC import sources, supplying 301,428 mt, down 7.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in 2022, Turkey’s CRC imports from South Korea totaled 126,695 mt.

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in 2022 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

2022

2021

Change (%)

December 2022

December 2021

Change (%)

Russia

301,428

324,539

-7.12

23,952

31,884

-24.88

South Korea

126,695

87,258

45.20

12,028

5,283

127.67

China

125,119

258,878

-51.67

-

9,296

-

Netherlands

23,860

26,660

-10.50

1,357

1,846

-26.49

India

20,166

826

2341.40

-

-

-

Kazakhstan

18,812

6,056

210.63

-

888

-

Belgium

15,156

19,284

-21.41

2,099

582

260.65

Romania

14,158

12,946

9.36

-

2,345

­-

Italy

6,052

8,956

-32.43

1,550

710

118.31

France

5,160

4,127

25.03

421

781

-46.09

 


