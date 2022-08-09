Turkey's CRC imports down 8.4 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:13:53 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 47.6 percent month on month to 63,169 mt, up 1.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $67.12 million, increasing by 47.4 percent compared to May and up 18.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-June period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 316,876 metric tons, down 8.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $332.12 million, increasing by 24.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first half of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 122,991 mt, down 28.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 74,863 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2022 January-June 2021 Change (%) June 2022 June 2021 Change (%) Russia 122,991 172,425 -28.67 7,430 12,252 -39.36 South Korea 74,863 31,882 134.81 32,875 4,275 669.01 China 34,685 75,444 -54.03 9,544 33,853 -71.81 India 19,821 - - 3,432 - - Netherlands 14,646 16,253 -9.89 748 2,396 -68.78 Romania 9,741 5,433 79.29 884 1,006 -12.13 Kazakhstan 9,605 - - 568 - - Belgium 8,152 11,525 -29.27 2,022 3,672 -44.93 Italy 4,332 5,135 -15.64 2,342 260 800.77 France 3,425 1,285 166.54 450 128 251.56

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below: