Turkey's CRC imports down 8.4 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 09 August 2022 12:13:53 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 47.6 percent month on month to 63,169 mt, up 1.6 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $67.12 million, increasing by 47.4 percent compared to May and up 18.8 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-June period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 316,876 metric tons, down 8.4 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $332.12 million, increasing by 24.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first half of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 122,991 mt, down 28.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 74,863 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2022

January-June 2021

Change (%)

June 2022

June 2021

Change (%)

Russia

122,991

172,425

-28.67

7,430

12,252

-39.36

South Korea

74,863

31,882

134.81

32,875

4,275

669.01

China

34,685

75,444

-54.03

9,544

33,853

-71.81

India

19,821

-

-

3,432

-

-

Netherlands

14,646

16,253

-9.89

748

2,396

-68.78

Romania

9,741

5,433

79.29

884

1,006

-12.13

Kazakhstan

9,605

-

-

568

-

-

Belgium

8,152

11,525

-29.27

2,022

3,672

-44.93

Italy

4,332

5,135

-15.64

2,342

260

800.77

France

3,425

1,285

166.54

450

128

251.56

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below:


