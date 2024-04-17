Mexican CRC consumption up 30.4 percent in February

Wednesday, 17 April 2024 22:17:19 (GMT+3) | San Diego

Apparent consumption of cold rolled coils (CRC) in Mexico increased 30.4 percent, year-over-year, to 382,000 metric tons (mt) in February, the fourth consecutive annual increase, according to data from the Mexican Chamber of the Iron and Steel Industry (Canacero) reviewed by SteelOrbis.

Production registered an increase for the third consecutive month, in February it increased 17.7 percent to 279,000 mt.

CRC imports increased 57.3 percent or 43,000 mt to 118,000 mt. This percentage and absolute increase was the highest in the list of the 10 main imported products of Canacero.

Given the dynamism in local consumption, CRC exports decreased 51.2 percent, going from 41,000 mt in February of last year to 20,000 mt.

In the first two months, consumption reached 798,000 mt, production totaled 563,000 mt and imports were 256,000 mt, figures that meant annual increases of 26.6, 14.2 and 43.0 percent, respectively, compared to the first two months of last year.

In contrast, accumulated CRC exports decreased 50.4 percent or 21,000 mt to total 20,000 mt.

According to Canacero data, in Mexico the CRC producers are AHMSA (paralyzed due to insolvency), Ternium and Tyasa.