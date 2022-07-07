Turkey's CRC imports down 10.6 percent in January-May

Thursday, 07 July 2022 12:30:15 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 14.7 percent month on month to 42,808 mt, down 10.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $45.53 million, decreasing by 14.0 percent compared to April and up 7.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-May period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 253,702 metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $265.0 million, increasing by 26.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 115,561 mt, down 27.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 41,988 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-May 2022 January-May 2021 Change (%) May 2022 May 2021 Change (%) Russia 115,561 160,173 -27.85 12,830 21,923 -41.48 South Korea 41,988 27,607 52.09 16,173 12,349 30.97 China 25,141 41,590 -39.55 1,661 3,939 -57.83 India 16,389 - - 475 - - Netherlands 13,897 13,857 0.29 4,338 1,198 262.10 Kazakhstan 9,038 - - 3,397 - - Romania 8,857 4,427 100.07 900 2,181 -58.73 Belgium 6,131 7,853 -21.93 978 1,915 -48.93 France 2,974 1,157 157.04 605 293 106.48 Germany 2,203 1,427 54.38 204 327 -37.61

