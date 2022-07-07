﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey's CRC imports down 10.6 percent in January-May

Thursday, 07 July 2022 12:30:15 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In May this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 14.7 percent month on month to 42,808 mt, down 10.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $45.53 million, decreasing by 14.0 percent compared to April and up 7.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-May period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 253,702 metric tons, down 10.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $265.0 million, increasing by 26.1 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the first five months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 115,561 mt, down 27.9 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totalled 41,988 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-May are as follows: 

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-May 2022

January-May 2021

Change (%)

May 2022

May 2021

Change (%)

Russia

115,561

160,173

-27.85

12,830

21,923

-41.48

South Korea

41,988

27,607

52.09

16,173

12,349

30.97

China

25,141

41,590

-39.55

1,661

3,939

-57.83

India

16,389

-

-

475

-

-

Netherlands

13,897

13,857

0.29

4,338

1,198

262.10

Kazakhstan

9,038

-

-

3,397

-

-

Romania

8,857

4,427

100.07

900

2,181

-58.73

Belgium

6,131

7,853

-21.93

978

1,915

-48.93

France

2,974

1,157

157.04

605

293

106.48

Germany

2,203

1,427

54.38

204

327

-37.61

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-May can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 27

07 Jul | Flats and Slab

Ex-China CRC prices move on downtrend amid local weakness

06 Jul | Flats and Slab

Indian mills announce deep cuts in base prices for flat steel products for July

05 Jul | Flats and Slab

Local Indian CRC trade prices decline but at a slower pace

04 Jul | Flats and Slab

US sheet steel prices still declining ahead of holiday weekend

01 Jul | Flats and Slab

US CRC imports up 10.5 percent in May

01 Jul | Steel News

Japan’s steel exports up 0.1 percent in January-May

30 Jun | Steel News

Retail sheet prices fall further in Turkey as traders seek to minimize stocks

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flats prices fall again in Romania amid low demand, bearish mood

30 Jun | Flats and Slab

Flat steel prices in local Taiwanese market - week 26

30 Jun | Flats and Slab