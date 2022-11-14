Turkey's CRC imports down 7.3 percent in January-September

Monday, 14 November 2022 12:34:00 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 6.4 percent month on month to 78,689 mt, down 7.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $75.04 million, decreasing by 5.3 percent compared to August and down 17.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 565,453 metric tons, down 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $589.13 million, increasing by 7.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 217,883 mt, down 9.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 123,499 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2022 January-September 2021 Change (%) September 2022 September 2021 Change (%) Russia 217,883 240,656 -9.46 46,991 26,163 79.61 China 123,499 213,107 -42.05 23,338 39,725 -41.25 South Korea 113,273 62,917 80.04 3,133 10,964 -71.42 India 20,021 - - - - - Netherlands 19,972 21,579 -7.45 1,596 1,549 3.03 Kazakhstan 18,812 - - - - - Romania 11,905 9,825 21.17 244 1,041 -76.56 Belgium 11,004 16,458 -33.14 984 1,896 -48.10 Italy 4,501 7,386 -39.06 - 803 - France 4,168 2,656 56.93 272 752 -63.83

