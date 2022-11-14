﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports down 7.3 percent in January-September

Monday, 14 November 2022 12:34:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In September this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 6.4 percent month on month to 78,689 mt, down 7.8 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $75.04 million, decreasing by 5.3 percent compared to August and down 17.9 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the January-September period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 565,453 metric tons, down 7.3 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $589.13 million, increasing by 7.2 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 217,883 mt, down 9.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 123,499 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-September are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-September 2022

January-September 2021

Change (%)

September 2022

September 2021

Change (%)

Russia

217,883

240,656

-9.46

46,991

26,163

79.61

China

123,499

213,107

-42.05

23,338

39,725

-41.25

South Korea

113,273

62,917

80.04

3,133

10,964

-71.42

India

20,021

-

-

-

-

-

Netherlands

19,972

21,579

-7.45

1,596

1,549

3.03

Kazakhstan

18,812

-

-

-

-

-

Romania

11,905

9,825

21.17

244

1,041

-76.56

Belgium

11,004

16,458

-33.14

984

1,896

-48.10

Italy

4,501

7,386

-39.06

-

803

-

France

4,168

2,656

56.93

272

752

-63.83

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-September can be seen in the graph below:


