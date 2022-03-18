﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports down 24.1 percent in January

Friday, 18 March 2022 12:30:05 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In January this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports decreased by 17.7 percent month on month to 46,948 mt, down 24.1 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was 50.8 million, decreasing by 18.6 percent compared to December and up 24.9 percent year on year.

In January, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 21,374 mt, down 55.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totaled 9,066 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

January 2022

January 2021

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

21,374

47,986

-55.46

China

9,066

-

-

South Korea

2,829

4,358

-35.08

Kazakhstan

2,828

-

-

Romania

2,453

820

199.15

Netherlands

1,951

2,506

-22.15

Ukraine

1,366

569

140.07

Italy

1,326

1,864

-28.86

Belgium

967

1,900

-49.11

Spain

655

276

137.32

Turkey's CRC import sources in January can be seen in the graph below:


