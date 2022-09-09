﻿
Turkey's CRC imports up 2.6 percent in January-July

Friday, 09 September 2022 14:03:52 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 51.8 percent month on month to 95,903 mt, up 70.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $102.71 million, increasing by 53.0 percent compared to June and up 80.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-July period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 412,779 metric tons, up 2.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $434.83 million, increasing by 34.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 145,917 mt, down 25.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 104,426 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-July 2022

January-July 2021

Change (%)

July 2022

July 2021

Change (%)

Russia

145,917

195,992

-25.55

22,925

23,567

-2.72

South Korea

104,426

44,409

135.15

29,563

12,526

136.01

China

66,764

89,614

-25.50

32,080

14,170

126.39

India

20,021

-

-

200

-

-

Netherlands

16,236

17,027

-4.65

1,591

774

105.56

Kazakhstan

14,188

-

-

4,582

-

-

Romania

11,413

6,840

66.86

1,671

1,407

18.76

Belgium

8,969

12,540

-28.48

817

1,015

-19.51

Italy

4,485

5,481

-18.17

153

345

-55.65

France

3,706

1,612

129.90

281

327

-14.07

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-July can be seen in the graph below:


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Steelmaking Imp/exp Statistics 

