Turkey's CRC imports up 2.6 percent in January-July

Friday, 09 September 2022 14:03:52 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 51.8 percent month on month to 95,903 mt, up 70.5 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $102.71 million, increasing by 53.0 percent compared to June and up 80.4 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in January-July period of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 412,779 metric tons, up 2.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totaled $434.83 million, increasing by 34.4 percent compared to the same period of 2021.

In the given period, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 145,917 mt, down 25.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from South Korea totaled 104,426 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-July are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-July 2022 January-July 2021 Change (%) July 2022 July 2021 Change (%) Russia 145,917 195,992 -25.55 22,925 23,567 -2.72 South Korea 104,426 44,409 135.15 29,563 12,526 136.01 China 66,764 89,614 -25.50 32,080 14,170 126.39 India 20,021 - - 200 - - Netherlands 16,236 17,027 -4.65 1,591 774 105.56 Kazakhstan 14,188 - - 4,582 - - Romania 11,413 6,840 66.86 1,671 1,407 18.76 Belgium 8,969 12,540 -28.48 817 1,015 -19.51 Italy 4,485 5,481 -18.17 153 345 -55.65 France 3,706 1,612 129.90 281 327 -14.07

