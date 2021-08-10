Turkey's CRC imports down 14.6 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:24:34 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 30.4 percent month on month to 62,759 mt, down 31.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.04 million, increasing by 34.8 percent compared to May and up 21.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 346,750 metric tons, down 14.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $267.26 million, increasing by 26.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 173,145 mt, down 23.92 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 75,443 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January-June 2021 January-June 2020 Change (%) June 2021 June 2020 Change (%) Russia 173,145 227,593 -23.92 12,836 74,809 -82.84 China 75,443 21,901 244.47 33,853 3,483 871.95 South Korea 31,881 39,484 -19.26 4,275 1,424 200.21 Netherlands 16,254 11,150 45.78 2,396 1,517 57.94 Ukraine 13,182 10,930 20.60 1,808 - - Belgium 11,524 40,572 -71.60 3,672 5,069 -27.56 Romania 5,434 28,304 -80.80 1,006 1,143 -11.99 Italy 5,137 10,179 -49.53 260 920 -71.74 Sweden 3,534 2,184 61.81 749 642 16.67 Austria 3,388 2,024 67.39 - 153 -

