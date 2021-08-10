﻿
English
Turkey's CRC imports down 14.6 percent in January-June

Tuesday, 10 August 2021 12:24:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In June this year, Turkey's cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 30.4 percent month on month to 62,759 mt, down 31.2 percent year on year, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports was $57.04 million, increasing by 34.8 percent compared to May and up 21.5 percent year on year.

Meanwhile, in the first six months of this year, Turkey's CRC imports amounted to 346,750 metric tons, down 14.6 percent year on year, while the revenue generated by these imports totalled $267.26 million, increasing by 26.3 percent compared to the same period of 2020.

In the first six months of this year, Russia ranked first among Turkey's CRC import sources, supplying 173,145 mt, down 23.92 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given period, Turkey's CRC imports from China totalled 75,443 mt.

Turkey's main CRC import sources in January-June are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January-June 2021

January-June 2020

Change (%)

June 2021

June 2020

Change (%)

Russia

173,145

227,593

-23.92

12,836

74,809

-82.84

China

75,443

21,901

244.47

33,853

3,483

871.95

South Korea

31,881

39,484

-19.26

4,275

1,424

200.21

Netherlands

16,254

11,150

45.78

2,396

1,517

57.94

Ukraine

13,182

10,930

20.60

1,808

-

-

Belgium

11,524

40,572

-71.60

3,672

5,069

-27.56

Romania

5,434

28,304

-80.80

1,006

1,143

-11.99

Italy

5,137

10,179

-49.53

260

920

-71.74

Sweden

3,534

2,184

61.81

749

642

16.67

Austria

3,388

2,024

67.39

-

153

-

Turkey's CRC import sources in January-June can be seen in the graph below:


