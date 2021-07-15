﻿
English
Turkey’s basic metal output up 5.4 percent in May from April

Thursday, 15 July 2021 11:58:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in May this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 1.1 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 42.8 percent compared to May 2020.

In May, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 5.4 percent month on month and increased by 50.2 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in the given month was up by 3.7 percent month on month and advanced by 55.3 percent year on year.


