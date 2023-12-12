Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.4 percent in October from September

Tuesday, 12 December 2023 12:16:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 0.4 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 1.1 percent compared to October 2022.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved up by 3.4 percent year on year and by 2.4 percent month on month.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in October increased by 5.5 percent year on year and went down by 1.4 percent month on month.