Turkey’s basic metal output up 2.1 percent in Oct from Sept

Monday, 13 December 2021 12:31:26 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in October this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production increased by 0.6 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.5 percent compared to October 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey rose by 2.1 percent month on month, but increased by 15.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in October was up by 0.6 percent month on month, but advanced by 6.9 percent year on year.


