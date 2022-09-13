﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output down 9.3 percent in July from June

Tuesday, 13 September 2022 11:17:23 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in July this year Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production dropped by 6.2 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 2.4 percent compared to July 2021.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey moved down by 9.3 percent month on month and by 14.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in July was down by 4.8 percent month on month and by 0.4 percent year on year.


