﻿
Turkey’s basic metal output down 2.1 percent in Sept from Aug

Friday, 12 November 2021 11:49:38 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the data released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK), in September this year, Turkey’s season and calendar adjusted monthly industrial production decreased by 1.5 percent compared to the previous month, while the calendar adjusted index was up by 8.9 percent compared to September 2020.

In the given month, the index for the production of basic metals in Turkey fell by 2.1 percent month on month, but increased by 14.5 percent year on year.

The index for the production of fabricated metal products in September was down by 2.9 percent month on month, but advanced by 7.1 percent year on year.


Tags: Europe  Turkey  production  |  similar articles »


