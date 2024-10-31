 |  Login 
TUIK: Turkey's steel import value down 9.7 percent in January-September

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 9.7 percent in January-September

Thursday, 31 October 2024 11:01:34 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 9.5 percent year on year, totaling $1.74 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value. In the January-September period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $17.25 billion, down by 9.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.

Meanwhile, in the given month the value of imports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked 14th among the products with the highest import value, went up by 13.4 percent, amounting to $343.13 million, while the value of its imports of articles of iron or steel in the first nine months rose by 2.2 percent to $3.09 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

