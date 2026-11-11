Turkey's iron ore imports up 23.3 percent in Jan-Sep 2026

In September this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 765,461 metric tons, down by 34.9 percent compared to August and down by 21.5 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $84.22 million, decreasing by 30.9 percent compared to the previous month and by 16.3 percent year on year.

In the January-September period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 9.33 million mt, up 23.3 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 24.5 percent to $993.25 million, both year on year.

Turkey's iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 6.02 million mt, up by 24.7 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 1.26 million mt, up by 157.9 percent year on year, and Norway with 1.00 million mt, up by 506.2 percent year on year.

The September data point to a clear slowdown in import momentum. Cumulative growth eased from 30 percent in January-August to 23.3 percent in January-September as September imports fell 21.5 percent year on year. Brazil remained the dominant supplier with 6.02 million mt, while no September shipments were recorded from Russia or Norway.

Turkey's top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-September period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-September 2026 January-September 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Sep 2026 Sep 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 6,018,163 4,827,358 24.7 595,313 450,799 32.1 Russia 1,262,696 489,550 157.9 - 192,270 - Norway 1,002,034 165,294 506.2 - - - Sweden 505,551 660,718 -23.5 169,784 164,996 2.9 S. Africa 392,362 167,635 134.1 26 - - US 140,466 - - - - - Georgia 2,494 - - 43 - - Iraq 1,934 - - - - - Romania 1,564 6,868 -77.2 296 1,251 -76.3 Morocco 328 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's iron ore imports - January-September 2026