 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Turkey's...

Turkey's iron ore imports up 30 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

Tuesday, 13 October 2026 11:21:07 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In August this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1,174,959 metric tons, up by 16.5 percent compared to July and up by 39.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $121.87 million, increasing by 10.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 43.0 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.56 million mt, up 30.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 30.4 percent to $909.04 million, both year on year.

Turkey's iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 5.42 million mt, up by 23.9 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 1.26 million mt, up by 324.8 percent year on year, and Norway with 1.00 million mt, up by 506.2 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil 5,422,847 4,376,558 23.9 731,874 576,467 27
Russia 1,262,696 297,279 324.8 111,128 14,612 660.5
Norway 1,002,034 165,294 506.2 - - -
S. Africa 392,336 167,635 134 166,310 - -
Sweden 335,767 495,722 -32.3 165,048 165,010 -
US 140,466 - - - - -
Georgia 2,452 - - - - -
Iraq 1,934 - - 18 - -
Romania 1,268 5,617 -77.4 581 2,446 -76.2
Morocco 328 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's iron ore imports - January-August 2026

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

Marketplace Offers

DRI

Dimensions 9 - 16 mm
 
Tedarikçi SUEZ STEEL CO.
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi ATAY COMPANY
View Offer

Lumps

Dimensions 0 mm
 
Tedarikçi Wuchan zhongda international group
View Offer

Similar articles

Turkey's iron ore imports up 28.6 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

11 Sep | Steel News

Turkey's iron ore imports up 32.6 percent in Jan-Jun 2026

12 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 5.3 percent in 2023

16 Feb | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 12 percent in Jan-Nov

12 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 16.9 percent in Jan-Oct

12 Dec | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 15.7 percent in Jan-Sept

23 Nov | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 23 percent in January-August

24 Oct | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 31.4 percent in January-July

22 Sep | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 34.6 percent in January-June

18 Aug | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 32.3 percent in January-May

18 Jul | Steel News