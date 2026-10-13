Turkey's iron ore imports up 30 percent in Jan-Aug 2026

In August this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1,174,959 metric tons, up by 16.5 percent compared to July and up by 39.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $121.87 million, increasing by 10.4 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 43.0 percent year on year.

In the January-August period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 8.56 million mt, up 30.0 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 30.4 percent to $909.04 million, both year on year.

Turkey's iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 5.42 million mt, up by 23.9 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 1.26 million mt, up by 324.8 percent year on year, and Norway with 1.00 million mt, up by 506.2 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-August period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January-August 2026 January-August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) August 2026 August 2025 Y-o-y change (%) Brazil 5,422,847 4,376,558 23.9 731,874 576,467 27 Russia 1,262,696 297,279 324.8 111,128 14,612 660.5 Norway 1,002,034 165,294 506.2 - - - S. Africa 392,336 167,635 134 166,310 - - Sweden 335,767 495,722 -32.3 165,048 165,010 - US 140,466 - - - - - Georgia 2,452 - - - - - Iraq 1,934 - - 18 - - Romania 1,268 5,617 -77.4 581 2,446 -76.2 Morocco 328 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's iron ore imports - January-August 2026