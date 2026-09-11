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Turkey's iron ore imports up 28.6 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

Friday, 11 September 2026 14:51:00 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1,008,696 metric tons, down by 10.5 percent compared to June and up by 7.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $110.38 million, decreasing by 13.5 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 4.6 percent year on year.

In the January-July period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.39 million mt, up 28.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 28.7 percent to $787.17 million, both year on year.

Turkey's iron ore imports - last 12 months

In the given period, Turkey's largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4.69 million mt, up by 23.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 1.15 million mt, up by 307.4 percent year on year, and Norway with 1 million mt, up by 506.2 percent year on year.

Turkey's top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-July period this year:

Country Amount (mt)          
  January-July 2026 January-July 2025 Y-o-y change (%) July 2026 July 2025 Y-o-y change (%)
Brazil 4,690,971 3,800,091 23.4 662,310 571,190 16
Russia 1,151,562 282,668 307.4 175,444 19,683 791.3
Norway 1,002,034 165,294 506.2 - 165,294 -
S. Africa 226,026 167,635 34.8 20 - -
Sweden 170,719 330,712 -48.4 170,719 - -
US 140,466 - - - - -
Georgia 2,452 - - 65 - -
Iraq 1,917 - - - - -
Romania 687 3,171 -78.3 117 933 -87.4
Morocco 328 - - - - -

Shares in Turkey's iron ore imports - January-July 2026

Tags: Iron Ore Raw Mat Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 
BoraKadıoğlu
Bora Kadıoğlu
Editor

I graduated from Boğaziçi University with a degree in Translation and Interpreting Studies. I have been working in the iron and steel sector for three years as a content specialist at SteelOrbis, mainly focusing on plant investments, steelmaking technology, and import/export statistics.

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