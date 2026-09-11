Turkey's iron ore imports up 28.6 percent in Jan-Jul 2026

In July this year, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 1,008,696 metric tons, down by 10.5 percent compared to June and up by 7.7 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $110.38 million, decreasing by 13.5 percent compared to the previous month and increasing by 4.6 percent year on year.
In the January-July period, Turkey's iron ore imports amounted to 7.39 million mt, up 28.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 28.7 percent to $787.17 million, both year on year.
Turkey's iron ore imports - last 12 months
In the given period, Turkey's largest iron ore import source was Brazil, with 4.69 million mt, up by 23.4 percent year on year. Brazil was followed by Russia with 1.15 million mt, up by 307.4 percent year on year, and Norway with 1 million mt, up by 506.2 percent year on year.
Turkey's top 10 iron ore import sources in the January-July period this year:
|Country
|Amount (mt)
|January-July 2026
|January-July 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|July 2026
|July 2025
|Y-o-y change (%)
|Brazil
|4,690,971
|3,800,091
|23.4
|662,310
|571,190
|16
|Russia
|1,151,562
|282,668
|307.4
|175,444
|19,683
|791.3
|Norway
|1,002,034
|165,294
|506.2
|-
|165,294
|-
|S. Africa
|226,026
|167,635
|34.8
|20
|-
|-
|Sweden
|170,719
|330,712
|-48.4
|170,719
|-
|-
|US
|140,466
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Georgia
|2,452
|-
|-
|65
|-
|-
|Iraq
|1,917
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Romania
|687
|3,171
|-78.3
|117
|933
|-87.4
|Morocco
|328
|-
|-
|-
|-
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