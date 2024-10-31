TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 15.1 percent in January-September

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in September this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 0.7 percent to $5.13 billion compared to September 2023. In the January-September period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit went down by 31.1 percent year on year to $60.43 billion.

In September, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked seventh among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $948.98 million, up by 16.7 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, went down by 7.1 percent year on year, amounting to $851.05 million.

In the first nine months this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 15.1 percent to $7.55 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 2.7 percent to $7.25 billion, both year on year.