TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 89.5 percent in January-August

Thursday, 30 September 2021 10:47:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in August this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 116.9 percent year on year, totaling $2.56 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in third place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-August period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $18 billion, rising by 89.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


