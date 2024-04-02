﻿
Turkey launches AD investigation on heavy plate from S. Korea

Tuesday, 02 April 2024 09:56:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to a statement published in the country’s Official Gazette, Turkey has launched an antidumping investigation on hot rolled flat steel (heavy plate) from South Korea. The investigation covers the period between October 1, 2022, and September 30, 2023.

The investigation has started upon the application made by the Turkish steel producer Ereğli Demir ve Çelik Fabrikaları TAŞ. In the light of the evidence submitted during the application period and the findings presented based on the data in the trade ministry’s database on imports, it has been determined that allegedly dumped heavy plate from South Korea caused financial damage in the domestic market.

In 2023, Turkey imported 286,887 mt of hot rolled plate from South Korea, resulting in South Korea becoming the country’s largest supplier of the given product, according to SteelOrbis’ data.

The products subject to the investigation fall under Customs Tariff Statistics Position Numbers 7208.51, 7208.52, 7225.99, 7208.90.80, 7211.13.00.11.00, 7211.13.00.19.00, 7211.14.00.21.11, 7211.14.00.21.12, 7211.14.00.29.11, 7211.14.00.29.12, 7211.14.00.31.00, 7211.14.00.39.00, 7211.19.00.21.00, 7211.19.00.29.00, 7225.40.40.00.00, and 7225.40.60.00.00.


