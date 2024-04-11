Turkey’s CRC imports down 30.2 percent in January-February

Thursday, 11 April 2024 11:35:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 11.4 percent month on month and decreased by 18.8 percent year on year to 46,547 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went up by 8.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 16.4 percent year on year to $36.71 million.

In the January-February period, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 88,320 mt, down 30.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 26.0 percent to $70.64 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s CRC imports from Russia amounted to 18,330 mt, down 45.2 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by South Korea with 16,628 mt and by China with 15,670 mt.

Turkey’s top CRC import sources in the first two months of 2024 are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2024 January-February 2023 Y-o-y change (%) February 2024 February 2023 Y-o-y change (%) Russia 18,330 33,466 -45.2 11,577 12,172 -4.9 South Korea 16,628 61,890 -73.1 12,631 25,301 -50.1 China 15,670 8,326 +88.2 3,944 7,911 -50.1 Spain 10,276 4,512 +127.7 3,365 2,614 +28.7 France 6,945 1,499 +363.3 4,959 1,265 +292.0 Netherlands 5,177 2,798 +85.0 1,347 2,250 -40.1 Belgium 5,109 3,043 +67.9 2,324 1,162 +100.0 Austria 2,776 1,517 +83.0 1,094 941 +16.3 UK 2,190 1,072 +104.3 1,116 219 +409.6 Sweden 1,667 1,211 +37.7 883 314 +181.2

