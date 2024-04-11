﻿
English
Turkey’s CRC imports down 30.2 percent in January-February

Thursday, 11 April 2024 11:35:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s cold rolled coil (CRC) imports increased by 11.4 percent month on month and decreased by 18.8 percent year on year to 46,547 mt, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the value of these imports went up by 8.2 percent compared to the previous month and down by 16.4 percent year on year to $36.71 million.

In the January-February period, Turkey’s CRC imports amounted to 88,320 mt, down 30.2 percent, while the value of these imports decreased by 26.0 percent to $70.64 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s CRC imports from Russia amounted to 18,330 mt, down 45.2 percent year on year, while Russia was followed by South Korea with 16,628 mt and by China with 15,670 mt.

Turkey’s top CRC import sources in the first two months of 2024 are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2024

January-February 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2024

February 2023

Y-o-y change (%)

Russia

18,330

33,466

-45.2

11,577

12,172

-4.9

South Korea

16,628

61,890

-73.1

12,631

25,301

-50.1

China

15,670

8,326

+88.2

3,944

7,911

-50.1

Spain

10,276

4,512

+127.7

3,365

2,614

+28.7

France

6,945

1,499

+363.3

4,959

1,265

+292.0

Netherlands

5,177

2,798

+85.0

1,347

2,250

-40.1

Belgium

5,109

3,043

+67.9

2,324

1,162

+100.0

Austria

2,776

1,517

+83.0

1,094

941

+16.3

UK

2,190

1,072

+104.3

1,116

219

+409.6

Sweden

1,667

1,211

+37.7

883

314

+181.2

Turkey’s main CRC import sources in the January-February period are as follows:


Tags: Crc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

