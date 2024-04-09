Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 0.6 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 252,004 metric tons, down by 39.4 percent compared to January and by 26.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $159.28 million, decreasing by 39.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 25.9 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 667,941 mt, up 0.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 1.9 percent to $415.06 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which sold 322,110 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 153,968 mt and Japan with 81,187 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in January-February period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January- February 2023
|
January-February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
February 2023
|
February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
China
|
95,378
|
322,110
|
237.7
|
39,833
|
155,403
|
290.1
|
Egypt
|
23,910
|
153,968
|
543.9
|
22,478
|
54,783
|
143.7
|
Japan
|
82,416
|
81,187
|
-1.5
|
58,241
|
1
|
-99.9
|
South Korea
|
59,152
|
41,857
|
-29.2
|
24,904
|
15,213
|
-38.9
|
France
|
19,972
|
19,946
|
-0.1
|
9,172
|
7,252
|
-20.9
|
Brazil
|
-
|
18,727
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Belgium
|
6,483
|
6,249
|
-3.6
|
3,760
|
2,565
|
-31.8
|
United Kingdom
|
43,686
|
2,690
|
-93.8
|
29,150
|
2,317
|
-92.1
|
Germany
|
5,274
|
2,559
|
-51.5
|
4,360
|
357
|
-91.8
|
The Netherlands
|
3,241
|
944
|
-70.9
|
1,284
|
214
|
-83.3
Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below: