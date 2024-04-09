Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 0.6 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:26:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 252,004 metric tons, down by 39.4 percent compared to January and by 26.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $159.28 million, decreasing by 39.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 25.9 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 667,941 mt, up 0.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 1.9 percent to $415.06 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which sold 322,110 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 153,968 mt and Japan with 81,187 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) China 95,378 322,110 237.7 39,833 155,403 290.1 Egypt 23,910 153,968 543.9 22,478 54,783 143.7 Japan 82,416 81,187 -1.5 58,241 1 -99.9 South Korea 59,152 41,857 -29.2 24,904 15,213 -38.9 France 19,972 19,946 -0.1 9,172 7,252 -20.9 Brazil - 18,727 - - - - Belgium 6,483 6,249 -3.6 3,760 2,565 -31.8 United Kingdom 43,686 2,690 -93.8 29,150 2,317 -92.1 Germany 5,274 2,559 -51.5 4,360 357 -91.8 The Netherlands 3,241 944 -70.9 1,284 214 -83.3

