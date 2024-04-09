﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports increase by 0.6 percent in January-February

Tuesday, 09 April 2024 11:26:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) imports amounted to 252,004 metric tons, down by 39.4 percent compared to January and by 26.8 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these imports totaled $159.28 million, decreasing by 39.6 percent compared to the previous month and by 25.9 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC imports amounted to 667,941 mt, up 0.6 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 1.9 percent to $415.06 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC import source was China, which sold 322,110 mt. China was followed by Egypt with 153,968 mt and Japan with 81,187 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC import sources in January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

China

95,378

322,110

237.7

39,833

155,403

290.1

Egypt

23,910

153,968

543.9

22,478

54,783

143.7

Japan

82,416

81,187

-1.5

58,241

1

-99.9

South Korea

59,152

41,857

-29.2

24,904

15,213

-38.9

France

19,972

19,946

-0.1

9,172

7,252

-20.9

Brazil

-

18,727

-

-

-

-

Belgium

6,483

6,249

-3.6

3,760

2,565

-31.8

United Kingdom

43,686

2,690

-93.8

29,150

2,317

-92.1

Germany

5,274

2,559

-51.5

4,360

357

-91.8

The Netherlands

3,241

944

-70.9

1,284

214

-83.3

Turkey’s main HRC import sources on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below:


Tags: Hrc Flats Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

Ex-China HRC prices mainly stable from mills but with some upward bias amid recovery in futures prices

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

Major steel and raw material futures prices in China - April 9, 2024

09 Apr | Longs and Billet

Ex-India HRC prices stable amid marginal improvement in stray deals at higher end of range

09 Apr | Flats and Slab

US DOC amends AD order on HRC from Tokyo Steel

09 Apr | Steel News

Stocks of main finished steel products in China down 2.8% in late March

09 Apr | Steel News

Nucor sets new weekly HRC base price

08 Apr | Flats and Slab

Thailand eyes ambitious expansion in HRC and wire rod with new project

08 Apr | Steel News

Local Indian HRC trade prices still at low levels, downward pressure weakens

08 Apr | Flats and Slab

Indian mills issue local flats base prices for April, improvement still difficult

08 Apr | Flats and Slab

Vietnam’s Hoa Phat post 34% rise in steel sales volume in Mar from Feb

08 Apr | Steel News