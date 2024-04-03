Turkish scrap imports up 34.4 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 14:14:41 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 32.3 percent year on year and went down by 12.3 percent month on month to 1.62 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $723.96 million, up 47.9 percent year on year and down by 3.3 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 25.87 million mt, up 34.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 47.8 percent to $1.47 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 583,098 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 2.0 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 537,196 mt in the given period, up 2.0 year on year.



Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-February period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Netherlands 296,493 583,098 96.7 193,293 308,893 59.8 US 526,409 537,196 2.0 280,484 180,947 -35.5 Belgium 214,016 401,353 87.5 62,837 160,441 155.3 UK 176,676 297,960 68.6 47,025 172,966 267.8 Lithuania 117,638 243,068 106.6 71,686 153,827 114.6 Romania 193,119 177,559 -8.1 104,382 77,035 -26.2 Denmark 66,645 142,389 113.7 66,645 66,363 -0.4 France 69,379 139,761 101.4 42,347 57,411 35.6 Germany 87,072 109,665 25.9 2,244 55,154 2,357.8 Finland 60,481 102,628 69.7 48,467 43,961 -9.3

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: