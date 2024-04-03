Turkish scrap imports up 34.4 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 32.3 percent year on year and went down by 12.3 percent month on month to 1.62 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $723.96 million, up 47.9 percent year on year and down by 3.3 percent month on month.
In the January-February period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 25.87 million mt, up 34.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 47.8 percent to $1.47 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey imported 583,098 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 2.0 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 537,196 mt in the given period, up 2.0 year on year.
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-February period are as follows:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January- February 2023
|
January-February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
February 2023
|
February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Netherlands
|
296,493
|
583,098
|
96.7
|
193,293
|
308,893
|
59.8
|
US
|
526,409
|
537,196
|
2.0
|
280,484
|
180,947
|
-35.5
|
Belgium
|
214,016
|
401,353
|
87.5
|
62,837
|
160,441
|
155.3
|
UK
|
176,676
|
297,960
|
68.6
|
47,025
|
172,966
|
267.8
|
Lithuania
|
117,638
|
243,068
|
106.6
|
71,686
|
153,827
|
114.6
|
Romania
|
193,119
|
177,559
|
-8.1
|
104,382
|
77,035
|
-26.2
|
Denmark
|
66,645
|
142,389
|
113.7
|
66,645
|
66,363
|
-0.4
|
France
|
69,379
|
139,761
|
101.4
|
42,347
|
57,411
|
35.6
|
Germany
|
87,072
|
109,665
|
25.9
|
2,244
|
55,154
|
2,357.8
|
Finland
|
60,481
|
102,628
|
69.7
|
48,467
|
43,961
|
-9.3
Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: