Turkish scrap imports up 34.4 percent in January-February

Wednesday, 03 April 2024 14:14:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's scrap import volume increased by 32.3 percent year on year and went down by 12.3 percent month on month to 1.62 million metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these imports totaled $723.96 million, up 47.9 percent year on year and down by 3.3 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey's scrap imports amounted to 25.87 million mt, up 34.4 percent, while the value of these imports increased by 47.8 percent to $1.47 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey imported 583,098 mt of scrap from the Netherlands, up 2.0 percent year on year, with the Netherlands ranking as Turkey's leading scrap import source, ahead of the US which supplied 537,196 mt in the given period, up 2.0 year on year.
 
Turkey's top 10 scrap import sources in the January-February period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Netherlands

296,493

583,098

96.7

193,293

308,893

59.8

US

526,409

537,196

2.0

280,484

180,947

-35.5

Belgium

214,016

401,353

87.5

62,837

160,441

155.3

UK

176,676

297,960

68.6

47,025

172,966

267.8

Lithuania

117,638

243,068

106.6

71,686

153,827

114.6

Romania

193,119

177,559

-8.1

104,382

77,035

-26.2

Denmark

66,645

142,389

113.7

66,645

66,363

-0.4

France

69,379

139,761

101.4

42,347

57,411

35.6

Germany

87,072

109,665

25.9

2,244

55,154

2,357.8

Finland

60,481

102,628

69.7

48,467

43,961

-9.3

Turkey's main scrap import sources on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:


