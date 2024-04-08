﻿
Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 105.6 percent in January-February

Monday, 08 April 2024 13:49:35 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 165,181 metric tons, up by 50.6 percent compared to January and by 86.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $109.89 million, increasing by 50.7 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 65.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 274,863 mt, up 105.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 88.3 percent to $182.80 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy, which received 69,406 mt. Italy was followed by Egypt with 33,492 mt and Algeria with 26,313 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Italy

23,880

69,406

190.6

23,880

50,027

109.5

Egypt

22,696

33,492

47.6

22,478

22,759

1.3

Algeria

2,163

26,313

1116.5

-

10,305

-

Other countries

-

22,229

-

-

-

-

Greece

21,552

20,838

-3.3

11,376

16,319

43.5

US

-

18,748

-

-

-

-

Spain

6,596

16,123

144.4

3,485

13,873

298.1

Macedonia

-

10,197

-

-

7,322

-

Ukraine

3,114

7,445

139.1

152

6,498

4175.0

Albania

6,920

7,433

7.4

2,484

5,059

103.7

Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below:


