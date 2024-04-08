Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 105.6 percent in January-February

Monday, 08 April 2024 13:49:35 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 165,181 metric tons, up by 50.6 percent compared to January and by 86.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $109.89 million, increasing by 50.7 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 65.7 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 274,863 mt, up 105.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 88.3 percent to $182.80 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy, which received 69,406 mt. Italy was followed by Egypt with 33,492 mt and Algeria with 26,313 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Italy 23,880 69,406 190.6 23,880 50,027 109.5 Egypt 22,696 33,492 47.6 22,478 22,759 1.3 Algeria 2,163 26,313 1116.5 - 10,305 - Other countries - 22,229 - - - - Greece 21,552 20,838 -3.3 11,376 16,319 43.5 US - 18,748 - - - - Spain 6,596 16,123 144.4 3,485 13,873 298.1 Macedonia - 10,197 - - 7,322 - Ukraine 3,114 7,445 139.1 152 6,498 4175.0 Albania 6,920 7,433 7.4 2,484 5,059 103.7

