Turkey’s HRC exports increase by 105.6 percent in January-February

In February this year, Turkey’s hot rolled coil (HRC) exports amounted to 165,181 metric tons, up by 50.6 percent compared to January and by 86.6 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $109.89 million, increasing by 50.7 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 65.7 percent year on year.
In the January-February period, Turkey's HRC exports amounted to 274,863 mt, up 105.6 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 88.3 percent to $182.80 million, both year on year.
In the given period, Turkey’s largest HRC export destination was Italy, which received 69,406 mt. Italy was followed by Egypt with 33,492 mt and Algeria with 26,313 mt.
Turkey’s top 10 HRC export destinations in January-February period this year:
|
Country
|
Amount (mt)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
January- February 2023
|
January-February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
February 2023
|
February 2024
|
Y-o-y change (%)
|
Italy
|
23,880
|
69,406
|
190.6
|
23,880
|
50,027
|
109.5
|
Egypt
|
22,696
|
33,492
|
47.6
|
22,478
|
22,759
|
1.3
|
Algeria
|
2,163
|
26,313
|
1116.5
|
-
|
10,305
|
-
|
Other countries
|
-
|
22,229
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Greece
|
21,552
|
20,838
|
-3.3
|
11,376
|
16,319
|
43.5
|
US
|
-
|
18,748
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Spain
|
6,596
|
16,123
|
144.4
|
3,485
|
13,873
|
298.1
|
Macedonia
|
-
|
10,197
|
-
|
-
|
7,322
|
-
|
Ukraine
|
3,114
|
7,445
|
139.1
|
152
|
6,498
|
4175.0
|
Albania
|
6,920
|
7,433
|
7.4
|
2,484
|
5,059
|
103.7
Turkey’s main HRC export destinations on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below: