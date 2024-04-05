Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 121.9 percent in January-February

Friday, 05 April 2024 11:59:04 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 144,273 metric tons, up by 107.0 percent compared to January and by 186.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $90.55 million, increasing by 111.5 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 151.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 213,955 mt, up 121.9 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 95.8 percent to $133.36 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire r od export destination was Romania which received 64,241 mt. Romania was followed by Belgium with 37,965 mt and Bulgaria with 11,606 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in January-February period this year:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Romania 6,771 64,241 848.8 3,029 49,208 1524.6 Belgium - 37,965 - - 33,700 - Bulgaria 2,474 11,606 369.1 2,473 7,809 215.8 Israel 50,322 11,387 -77.4 28,228 4,562 -83.8 Australia 10,320 9,865 -4.4 3,788 2,297 -39.4 Other countries - 8,403 - - - - Egypt 2,794 7,790 178.8 2,497 5,160 106.6 Bosnia-Herzegovina - 7,609 - - - - Italy 1,088 7,150 557.2 1,088 3,000 175.7 Senegal 1,000 7,028 602.8 1,000 - -

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below: