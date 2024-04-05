﻿
Turkey’s wire rod exports increase by 121.9 percent in January-February

Friday, 05 April 2024 11:59:04 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey’s wire rod exports amounted to 144,273 metric tons, up by 107.0 percent compared to January and by 186.2 percent year on year, according to the preliminary data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). Meanwhile, the revenue generated by these exports totaled $90.55 million, increasing by 111.5 percent compared to the previous month and growing by 151.8 percent year on year.

In the January-February period, Turkey's wire rod exports amounted to 213,955 mt, up 121.9 percent, while the value of these exports increased by 95.8 percent to $133.36 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey’s largest wire rod export destination was Romania which received 64,241 mt. Romania was followed by Belgium with 37,965 mt and Bulgaria with 11,606 mt.

Turkey’s top 10 wire rod export destinations in January-February period this year:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Romania

6,771

64,241

848.8

3,029

49,208

1524.6

Belgium

-

37,965

-

-

33,700

-

Bulgaria

2,474

11,606

369.1

2,473

7,809

215.8

Israel

50,322

11,387

-77.4

28,228

4,562

-83.8

Australia

10,320

9,865

-4.4

3,788

2,297

-39.4

Other countries

-

8,403

-

-

-

-

Egypt

2,794

7,790

178.8

2,497

5,160

106.6

Bosnia-Herzegovina

-

7,609

-

-

-

-

Italy

1,088

7,150

557.2

1,088

3,000

175.7

Senegal

1,000

7,028

602.8

1,000

-

-

Turkey’s main wire rod export destinations on country basis in January-February period this year are presented below:


