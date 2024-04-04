Turkish rebar exports up 10.3 percent in January-February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 12:24:51 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

In February this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 44.6 percent year on year and by 13.9 percent month on month to 304,980 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $182.88 million, up 28.3 percent year on year and by 18.1 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 572,828 mt, up 10.3 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 1.9 percent to $337.70 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey exported 102,521 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 25.0 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Israel which received 49,990 mt in the given period, down 55.7 year on year.



Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-February period are as follows:

Country Amount (mt) January- February 2023 January-February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) February 2023 February 2024 Y-o-y change (%) Yemen 136,627 102,521 -25.0 56,416 30,025 -46.8 Israel 112,948 49,990 -55.7 45,806 30,314 -33.8 Romania 5,958 49,863 736.9 959 43,235 >1000.0 Albania 5,009 35,625 611.2 - 14,629 - US 32,839 32,566 -0.8 - - - Peru - 30,505 - - 26,005 - Ethiopia 36,283 27,023 -25.5 9,144 27,023 195.5 Northern Cyprus 19,375 22,606 16.7 10,913 11,490 5.3 United Kingdom 14 19,509 >1000.0 14 12,009 >1000.0 Panama 32,347 16,818 -48.0 11,878 16,818 41.6

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below: