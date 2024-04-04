﻿
Turkish rebar exports up 10.3 percent in January-February

Thursday, 04 April 2024 12:24:51 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

In February this year, Turkey's rebar export volume increased by 44.6 percent year on year and by 13.9 percent month on month to 304,980 metric tons, according to the data provided by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK). The value of these exports totaled $182.88 million, up 28.3 percent year on year and by 18.1 percent month on month.

In the January-February period, Turkey's rebar exports amounted to 572,828 mt, up 10.3 percent, while the value of these exports decreased by 1.9 percent to $337.70 million, both year on year.

In the given period, Turkey exported 102,521 mt of rebar to Yemen, down 25.0 percent year on year, with Yemen ranking as Turkey's leading rebar export destination, ahead of Israel which received 49,990 mt in the given period, down 55.7 year on year.
 
Turkey's top 10 rebar export destinations in the January-February period are as follows:

Country

Amount (mt)

 

 

 

 

 

 

January- February 2023

January-February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

February 2023

February 2024

Y-o-y change (%)

Yemen

136,627

102,521

-25.0

56,416

30,025

-46.8

Israel

112,948

49,990

-55.7

45,806

30,314

-33.8

Romania

5,958

49,863

736.9

959

43,235

>1000.0

Albania

5,009

35,625

611.2

-

14,629

-

US

32,839

32,566

-0.8

-

-

-

Peru

-

30,505

-

-

26,005

-

Ethiopia

36,283

27,023

-25.5

9,144

27,023

195.5

Northern Cyprus

19,375

22,606

16.7

10,913

11,490

5.3

United Kingdom

14

19,509

>1000.0

14

12,009

>1000.0

Panama

32,347

16,818

-48.0

11,878

16,818

41.6

Turkey's main rebar export destinations on country basis in the January-February period this year are presented below:


