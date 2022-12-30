﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 7.5 percent in January-November

Friday, 30 December 2022 11:52:58 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 38.7 percent year on year, totaling $1.56 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-November period this year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $26.67 billion, rising by 7.5 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


