TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value up 2.7 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 31 January 2023 16:07:22 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports decreased by 39.6 percent year on year, totaling $1.70 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the full year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $28.37 billion, rising by 2.7 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


