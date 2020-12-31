﻿
English
TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 0.1 percent in January-November

Thursday, 31 December 2020 10:57:41 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports increased by 32.4 percent year on year, totaling $1.45 billion. In the given month, iron and steel ranked in sixth place among the most imported products of the country in terms of value.

In the January-November period of the year, the value of Turkey’s iron and steel imports totaled $13.57 billion, falling by 0.1 percent compared to the same period of the previous year.


