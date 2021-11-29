﻿
TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 98.5 percent in January-October

Monday, 29 November 2021 12:26:13 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in October this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 40.1 percent to $1.44 billion compared to October 2020. In the January-October period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 15.9 percent year on year to $33.86 billion.

In October, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked second among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.81 billion, increasing by 120.8 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 37.6 percent year on year, amounting to $800.48 million.

In the January-October period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 98.5 percent to $13.83 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 37.4 percent to $7.05 billion, both year on year.


