TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 94.1 percent in 2021

Monday, 31 January 2022 11:33:44 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 49.3 percent to $6.9 billion compared to December 2020. In 2021, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 7.5 percent year on year to $46.13 billion.

In December last year, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.77 billion, increasing by 75.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 43 percent year on year, amounting to $894.22 million.

In 2021, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 94.1 percent to $17.08 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 38.4 percent to $8.80 billion, both year on year.