TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value up 49.9 percent in Jan-Mar

Friday, 29 April 2022 11:50:22 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in March this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 75.1 percent to $8.17 billion compared to March 2021. In the January-March period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 138.5 percent year on year to $26.40 billion.

In March, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.69 billion, increasing by 47.5 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 35.7 percent year on year, amounting to $973.81 million.

In the given period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 49.9 percent to $4.13 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 39.5 percent to $2.52 billion, both year on year.