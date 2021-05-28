﻿
TUIK: Turkey's steel export value up 44.3 percent in January-April

Friday, 28 May 2021
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in April this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 33.2 percent to $3.06 billion compared to April 2020. In the January-April period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 19.7 percent year on year to $14.13 billion.

In April, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked third among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $1.28 billion, increasing by 97.4 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 77.3 percent year on year, amounting to $696.86 million.

In the January-April period, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was up by 44.3 percent to $4.05 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 25.9 percent to $2.51 billion, both year on year.


