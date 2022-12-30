TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 9.7 percent in Jan-Nov

Friday, 30 December 2022 11:52:05 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in November this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 60.7 percent to $8.76 billion compared to November 2021. In the January-November period this year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 153.4 percent year on year to $99.81 billion.

In November, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked ninth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $807.73 million, decreasing by 46.1 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked eighth among the products with the highest export value, rose by two percent year on year, amounting to $873.09 million.

In the first 11 months of this year, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 9.7 percent to $13.83 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 21.9 percent to $9.64 billion, both year on year.