TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 39.6 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 12:17:57 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 37.8 percent to $6.04 billion compared to December 2022. In 2023, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 3.2 percent year on year to $105.9 billion.

In December, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked eighth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $839.2 million, increasing by 5.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked sixth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 1.9 percent year on year, amounting to $911.3 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 39.6 percent to $8.9 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel fell by 4.5 percent to $10.1 billion, both year on year.