﻿
English
 | Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 39.6 percent in 2023

Wednesday, 31 January 2024 12:17:57 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 37.8 percent to $6.04 billion compared to December 2022. In 2023, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit fell by 3.2 percent year on year to $105.9 billion.

In December, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked eighth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $839.2 million, increasing by 5.6 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked sixth among the products with the highest export value, went up by 1.9 percent year on year, amounting to $911.3 million.

In 2023, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 39.6 percent to $8.9 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel fell by 4.5 percent to $10.1 billion, both year on year.


Tags: Turkey Europe Imp/exp Statistics 

Similar articles

TUIK: Turkey’s steel import value down 14.8 percent in 2023

31 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s welded tube exports down 9.4 percent in Jan-Nov

22 Jan | Steel News

Turkish motor vehicle sales up 55.2 percent in 2023

17 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s pig iron imports down 6.6 percent in Jan-Nov

17 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s coking coal imports down 8.3 percent in Jan-Nov

16 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s iron ore imports down 12 percent in Jan-Nov

12 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s CRC imports up 30.9 percent in January-November

11 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s billet imports up 27.6 percent in January-November

10 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC imports up 8.8 percent in January-November

09 Jan | Steel News

Turkey’s HRC exports down 23.1 percent in Jan-Nov

08 Jan | Steel News