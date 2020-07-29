﻿
English
 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News

TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 22.9 percent in H1

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:29:24 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in June this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 17 percent to $2.85 billion compared to June 2019. In the January-June period of the current year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 73.2 percent year on year to $13.87 billion.

In June, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked third among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $785.92 million, increasing by 15 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 32.1 percent year on year, amounting to $533.68 million.

In the first six months of the year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was down by 22.9 percent to $4.15 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 8.9 percent to $2.91 billion, both year on year.


Tags: steelmaking  imp/exp statistics  Europe  Turkey  |  similar articles »


Post SteelOrbis news on your website

Most Recent Related Articles

13  Aug

Turkey’s Kardemir reports net loss for H1
12  Aug

Turkey’s Celik Halat ve Tel Sanayii reports net loss for H1
11  Aug

Turkey’s crude steel output falls in June, exports and imports rise
10  Aug

Turkey’s scrap imports in June up 18.8 percent from May
20  Jul

Turkish metal producers' foreign sales prices up 0.78% in June from May