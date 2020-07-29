TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 22.9 percent in H1

Wednesday, 29 July 2020 15:29:24 (GMT+3) | Istanbul

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in June this year Turkey's foreign trade deficit decreased by 17 percent to $2.85 billion compared to June 2019. In the January-June period of the current year, Turkey's foreign trade deficit rose by 73.2 percent year on year to $13.87 billion.

In June, Turkey's iron and steel exports ranked third among the country's products with the highest export value, totaling $785.92 million, increasing by 15 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 32.1 percent year on year, amounting to $533.68 million.

In the first six months of the year, Turkey's iron and steel export value was down by 22.9 percent to $4.15 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel decreased by 8.9 percent to $2.91 billion, both year on year.