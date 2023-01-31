﻿
TUIK: Turkey's steel export value down 14.3 percent in 2022

Tuesday, 31 January 2023
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in December last year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit increased by 42.0 percent to $9.70 billion compared to December 2021. In the full year, Turkey’s foreign trade deficit rose by 137.0 percent year on year to $109.54 billion.

In December, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked ninth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $800.09 million, decreasing by 54.3 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked sixth among the products with the highest export value, rose by 0.3 percent year on year, amounting to $895.48 million.

In 2022, Turkey’s iron and steel export value was down by 14.3 percent to $14.63 billion, while the value of its exports of articles of iron or steel increased by 19.7 percent to $10.54 billion, both year on year.


