TUIK: Turkey’s steel export value down 0.2 percent in January

Friday, 26 February 2021 11:57:25 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

According to the provisional foreign trade statistics compiled by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TUIK) and the Turkish Undersecretariat of Customs, in January this year Turkey’s foreign trade deficit decreased by 32.8 percent to $3.34 billion compared to January 2020.

In January, Turkey’s iron and steel exports ranked fourth among the country’s products with the highest export value, totaling $779.08 million, decreasing by 0.2 percent year on year. Meanwhile, in the given month the value of exports of articles of iron or steel, which ranked ninth among the products with the highest export value, fell by 9.4 percent year on year, amounting to $502.73 million.


