 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Traders...

Traders at IREPAS: Trade barriers and freight risks make steel trade more regional

Tuesday, 29 September 2026 14:00:59 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Speaking during the panel session on the last day of the SteelOrbis 2026 Autumn Conference & 95th IREPAS Meeting, held in Belgrade on September 27-29, F.D. Baysal, chairman and CEO of SEBA Group of Companies and chairman of the traders committee, shared the committee's assessment of current market conditions, highlighting weakening demand, regulatory pressures and rising geopolitical risks.

Mr. Baysal stated that steel trade is becoming more regional as tariffs, freight risks and additional import requirements complicate transactions. Presenting the findings of the IREPAS traders committee, Baysal said China had reduced steel production but continued to export large volumes. He stated that export licensing and VAT-related changes had altered the composition of its exports, with a greater share of long products. Continued weakness in China's real estate sector has left surplus production seeking overseas markets, he added.

Freight risks complicate steel trade in Middle East

Baysal described freight conditions as volatile, stating that shipping from Asia to Europe has remained relatively soft, while finding vessels for shipments to and from the Middle East has become difficult. War-risk premiums and higher bunker costs have added to the challenges faced by traders.

Regarding trade in the GCC region, Baysal said decisions can no longer be based solely on the price of steel and its shipping cost. Traders must also consider insurance, changing transit times and uncertainty over whether cargoes will arrive as planned. He stated that he expects logistics to remain a significant issue. Baysal said geopolitical freight premiums are not necessarily permanent. What has changed more durably, in his view, is the need to account for geopolitical risks in every transaction. Shipping routes, additional premiums and the working capital tied up in delayed cargoes have become part of traders' calculations.

High interest rates weigh on US steel demand

Baysal pointed out that higher interest rates are weighing on US commercial and residential construction and on demand for steel products used in those sectors. However, infrastructure, data centers, energy projects and manufacturing investment continue to consume steel. He noted that large infrastructure and data center projects are supplied mainly by domestic mills.

Against this background, Baysal said traders favor disciplined purchasing and low inventories. Back-to-back transactions are more attractive than speculative stockholding when financing is expensive and tariffs, quotas, freight and regional market conditions can change.

Capacity-demand gap and trade measures seen as interconnected risks

Although steel remains a cyclical industry, Baysal said its underlying trade structure has changed. Capacity growth, trade barriers and geopolitical risks have fragmented the market, requiring traders to identify opportunities in individual regions rather than rely on price differences alone.

Looking ahead to 2027, he described the gap between steel capacity and demand, and the trade measures that may result from it, as interconnected risks.

Tags: World Steelmaking Conferences Opinion 
ElifKefeli
Elif Kefeli
Editor
All Articles by the Author

I graduated from Yeditepe University’s Department of Translation and Interpreting Studies in 2017. I joined SteelOrbis in 2021, where I currently work as a content specialist. I am writing news reports and industry-related content with a special focus on decarbonization, green steel, sustainability, and recycling.

Similar articles

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Rising costs and trade barriers put pressure on raw material flows

29 Sep | Steel News

Maria Bertzeletou: Geopolitical disruptions push up freight costs and alter steel trade flows

28 Sep | Steel News

Velina Tchakarova: Market access and reliability becoming key competitive factors for steel

28 Sep | Steel News

Alex Gordienko: Global steel market increasingly splitting into regional cycles

28 Sep | Steel News

Midrex at IREPAS: Global DRI demand to reach 260 million mt by 2035

28 Sep | Steel News

IREPAS chairman: Geopolitical tensions and higher costs reshape global steel markets

28 Sep | Steel News

BIR: Recycled steel to become strategic foundation of the future steel industry

04 Jun | Steel News

Åsa Ekdahl: Steel industry’s decarbonization pathway becoming increasingly region-specific

03 Jun | Steel News

Producers at IREPAS: Global steel sector under pressure from costs and weak growth

28 Apr | Steel News

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Tighter supply, geopolitics reshape global scrap market

28 Apr | Steel News