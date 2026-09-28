 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Velina...

Velina Tchakarova: Market access and reliability becoming key competitive factors for steel

Monday, 28 September 2026 15:46:27 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Geopolitical fragmentation is reshaping global steel trade, with market access, supply chain reliability and regulatory compliance becoming increasingly important competitive factors alongside production costs and prices, according to geopolitical strategist and FACE founder Velina Tchakarova, speaking at the SteelOrbis 2026 Fall Conference & 95th IREPAS Meeting held in Belgrade on September 27-29. Ms. Tchakarova stated that steel has become a strategic asset rather than merely a tradable commodity, as geopolitical competition increasingly extends to tariffs, sanctions, export controls, energy, logistics and financial systems.

velina

Excess capacity and trade barriers reshape global flows

Ms. Tchakarova highlighted the combination of rising global excess steel capacity and increasing trade barriers as a major challenge. According to the data presented, global excess steelmaking capacity is expected to increase from around 640 million mt to 745 million mt by 2028, while the number of trade barriers has increased fivefold.

She stressed that protectionist measures may support margins in individual markets, but they do not eliminate surplus capacity or create additional demand. Instead, excess volumes are redirected toward markets which remain accessible.

China is central to this trend, she noted. Chinese steel exports reached 131.2 million mt in 2025, representing 40.8 percent of global exports, while 207 trade restrictions across 62 countries are currently aimed at defending domestic steelmaking capacities.

Steel trade is becoming increasingly dependent on requirements beyond price. Tariffs and quotas, melt-and-pour and origin rules, carbon regulations such as CBAM, sanctions, banking requirements, vessel eligibility and route reliability can all determine whether a transaction is possible. “Competition is now measured in tonnes that also clear customs, not tonnes that leave the mill,” Ms. Tchakarova stated.

Europe faces rising demand but lower domestic output

Europe illustrates the growing tension between protection and import dependence. Ms. Tchakarova stated that European steel demand increased by 4.4 percent in 2025, while domestic production declined by 2.9 percent. Imports supply approximately 30 percent of demand, while around 75 percent of the region's iron ore and coking coal requirements are sourced from abroad.

Reminding the EU's new steel trade regime and CBAM, Ms. Tchakarova stressed that protection can translate into greater resilience only if it is supported by competitive domestic production, including adequate energy, investment, financing and reliable raw material supplies.

Compliance and reliability to define competitiveness

More broadly, Tchakarova said she expects the steel market to evolve into overlapping trading systems rather than completely separate blocs. Low-carbon, traceable and admissible steel is likely to target premium markets, while protected regional markets increasingly favor domestic or allied production.

In this environment, Tchakarova concluded that the lowest-cost steel will not necessarily have the competitive advantage. Instead, the ability to provide traceable, compliant, financeable, insurable and reliably deliverable steel will increasingly determine market access.

Tags: World Steelmaking Opinion Conferences 
DemetKazdal
Demet Kazdal
Editor
All Articles by the Author

After graduating from Boğaziçi University with a degree in English Language and Literature, I have spent the past 15 years developing deep expertise in the steel industry. At SteelOrbis, I serve as Head of Content Department. I write and edit comprehensive news and reports on steel markets, with a primary focus on the Turkish market as well as global market dynamics.

Similar articles

Maria Bertzeletou: Geopolitical disruptions push up freight costs and alter steel trade flows

28 Sep | Steel News

Alex Gordienko: Global steel market increasingly splitting into regional cycles

28 Sep | Steel News

Midrex at IREPAS: Global DRI demand to reach 260 million mt by 2035

28 Sep | Steel News

IREPAS chairman: Geopolitical tensions and higher costs reshape global steel markets

28 Sep | Steel News

BIR: Recycled steel to become strategic foundation of the future steel industry

04 Jun | Steel News

Åsa Ekdahl: Steel industry’s decarbonization pathway becoming increasingly region-specific

03 Jun | Steel News

Producers at IREPAS: Global steel sector under pressure from costs and weak growth

28 Apr | Steel News

Raw Material Suppliers at IREPAS: Tighter supply, geopolitics reshape global scrap market

28 Apr | Steel News

Traders at IREPAS: Geopolitical tensions and higher costs disrupt steel trade flows

28 Apr | Steel News

John Atherton: Green steel transition faces delays amid high costs and limited hydrogen availability

27 Apr | Steel News