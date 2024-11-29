 |  Login 
Toyota’s global vehicle output records ninth consecutive decrease in October

Friday, 29 November 2024 10:53:18 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 0.8 percent year on year to 893,164 units in October this year, recording a downward trend for nine months in a row. In particular, the company’s domestic output increased by 8.3 percent to 306,059 units, while its overseas output in the given month went down by 4.9 percent to 587,105 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 903,103 units in October, increasing by 1.4 percent year on year.

In the January-October period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was down by 5.1 percent year on year to 7,882,735 units, while its global sales amounted to 8,333,341 units, decreasing by 1.5 percent on year-on-year basis.


