 |  Login 
Start Your Free Trial
< Latest Steel News
Home > Steel News > Latest Steel News > Toyota’s...

Toyota’s global vehicle output up 5.5 percent in January-May 2025

Friday, 27 June 2025 11:28:44 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to 806,677 units in May this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 5.4 percent to 241,570 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 1.5 percent to 565,107 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 898,721 units in May, rising by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 5.5 percent year on year to 4,063,459 units, while its global sales amounted to 4,291,376 units, increasing by 6.2 percent on year-on-year basis.


Tags: Japan Far East Automotive Production 

Similar articles

Japanese auto output up 12.2 percent in Q1

04 Jun | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output up 7.1 percent in January-April

29 May | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 18.4 percent in January-February

05 May | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Q1

25 Apr | Steel News

Japanese auto output up 17.9 percent in January

01 Apr | Steel News

Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Jan-Feb

28 Mar | Steel News

Toyota’s domestic vehicle output rises in January, overseas output falls

28 Feb | Steel News

Japan’s Nissan to incorporate Nippon Steel’s green steel in mass production

07 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 8.5 percent in January-November

04 Feb | Steel News

Japanese auto output down 7.9 percent in January-October

06 Jan | Steel News