Toyota’s global vehicle output up 5.5 percent in January-May 2025

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output decreased by 0.7 percent year on year to 806,677 units in May this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output fell by 5.4 percent to 241,570 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 1.5 percent to 565,107 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 898,721 units in May, rising by 6.9 percent year on year.

In the January-May period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 5.5 percent year on year to 4,063,459 units, while its global sales amounted to 4,291,376 units, increasing by 6.2 percent on year-on-year basis.