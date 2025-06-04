Japanese auto output up 12.2 percent in Q1

According to the data provided by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (JAMA), in March this year Japanese automobile production (including passenger cars, trucks and buses) totaled 724,336 units, rising by 1.9 percent compared to the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the January-March period of 2025, Japanese automobile production increased by 12.2 percent year on year to 2,138,878 units.

Domestic automobile sales in March in Japan stood at 499,746 vehicles, up by 10.7 percent as compared with the same month of 2024. Meanwhile, in the first three months, domestic automobile sales in Japan moved up by 13.6 percent year on year to 1,285,352 units.

In the meantime, the country’s automobile exports in March amounted to 359,797 units, up by 3.2 percent year on year. In the January-March period, Japanese automobile exports grew by 2.7 percent year on year to 1,021,154 units.