Toyota’s global vehicle output up 7.1 percent in January-April

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 7.8 percent year on year to 814,787 units in April this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 6.9 percent to 268,957 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 8.2 percent to 545,830 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 876,864 units in April, rising by 10.0 percent year on year.

In the January-April period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 7.1 percent year on year to 3,256,782 units, while its global sales amounted to 3,392,655 units, increasing by 6.1 percent on year-on-year basis.