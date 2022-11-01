﻿
English
Toyota’s global vehicle output forecast revised down for FY 2022-23

Tuesday, 01 November 2022 14:23:21 (GMT+3)   |   Istanbul
       

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 73.2 percent year on year to 887,733 units in September this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 101.5 percent to 275,605 units, while Toyota Motor’s overseas output in the given month rose by 62.9 percent to 612,128 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 825,559 units in September, rising by 17.9 percent year on year, due to strong demand. In the given month, Toyota exported 168,200 units, with a 111.7 percent rise year on year.

In the January-September period of the current year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 6.1 percent year on year to 6,722,680 units, while its global sales amounted to 7,098,805 units, decreasing by 2.9 percent on year-on-year basis.

Toyota has revised its global production forecast for the fiscal year 2022-23 down to 9.2 million units, decreasing by 500,000 units from 9.7 million unit in the previous forecast, taking into consideration risks such as procurement of semiconductors chips.


