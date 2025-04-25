Toyota’s global vehicle output and sales rise in Q1

Japanese automaker Toyota Motor Corporation has announced that its global vehicle output increased by 9.1 percent year on year to 880,476 units in March this year. In particular, the company’s domestic output rose by 6.9 percent to 303,301 units, while its overseas output in the given month increased by 10.3 percent to 577,175 units, both year on year.

Toyota’s global vehicle sales amounted to 968,442 units in March, rising by 7.9 percent year on year.

In the January-March period this year, the company’s global vehicle output was up by 6.9 percent year on year to 2,441,995 units, while its global sales amounted to 2,515,791 units, increasing by 4.8 percent on year-on-year basis.